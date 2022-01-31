Yager, John, services are noon today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Groome, Marcia, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 E. Main St., Kokomo.
Shupperd, Janice, services are 1 p.m. today atStout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Bell, Marilyn, services are 7 p.m. today at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Jackson, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood.
Cook, Sandra, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Boruff, Dorothy, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Mooney, Paul, services are noon Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
