Petty, Earl, services are 10 a.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St., Greentown.
Coleman, Milton, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hall, Laverne, services are 11 a.m. today at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Marquis Dean, services are noon today at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Rayls, Donald, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Pouncy, Christine, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Feltenberger, Carol, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Bowman, Joaquin “Jack,” services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
McGregor, William, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis.
Barrett, John, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hartley, James, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Pickering, Sandra, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Camp, Larry, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo.
Carson, Catherine, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Rodgers, Nanette, services are noon Friday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
Goodnight Elliott, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Harmeyer, William “Bill,” service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
