Rayls, Donald, services are 10 a.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Pouncy, Christine, services are 11 a.m. today at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Feltenberger, Carol, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Bowman, Joaquin “Jack,” services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
McGregor, William, services are 1 p.m. today at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis.
Barrett, John, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hartley, James, services are 2 p.m. today at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Pickering, Sandra, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Camp, Larry, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo.
Carson, Catherine, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Rodgers, Nanette, services are noon Friday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
Scott, Dewayne, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Goodnight Elliott, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jackson, Kenneth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Jesus Apostolic Faith Church, 408 East Jackson, Galveston.
Harmeyer, William “Bill,” services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
