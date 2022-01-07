Camp, Larry, services are 10 a.m. today at Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo.
Carson, Catherine, services are 11 a.m. today at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Rodgers, Nanette, services are noon today at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
Scott, Dewayne, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Goodnight Elliott, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jackson, Kenneth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Jesus Apostolic Faith Church, 408 East Jackson, Galveston.
Hoppes, Gregory, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Harmeyer, William “Bill,” services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Myers, Jackie, services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
