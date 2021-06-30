Smith, Carson, services are 9 a.m. today at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel.
McKibben, Anna, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Brown, Judith, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown Malott, Julie, services are noon Friday at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Brown, Lola, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Naoma, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown.
Raney, Estol, services are 4 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Cemetery, Forest Township.
Stilwell, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Diveley, Raymond, services are noon Sunday at Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, across from the playground.
LaCaille, Jill, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. July 11 at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
