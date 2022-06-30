Johnson, Danny, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.
Hawley, Dennis Eugene, services are from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Chapel Ministries Outreach, 3054 W. 400 North, Peru.
White, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Traxler, Macon Dale, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Stansberry, Johnna Maria, services are 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a small ceremony to follow at the Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
