Smith, Harry, services are 11 a.m. today at First Congregational Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Marner, Kenneth, services are noon today at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Rippy, James, services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Cuttriss, Kathryn, services are 3 p.m. today at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Gillem, Donald, services are 3 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Martin, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Collin, Patricia, services are 3:30 p.m. today at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Koenig, David, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, 4180 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Lytle, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Yeager, Debbie, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Westside Christian Church, 2125 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Stryker, Donald, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Hawk, Jeffrey, services are noon Tuesday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Rayl, David, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McFatridge, Eleanor, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Moyers, Ronda, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Dodge, Kathy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Butzin, George, services are noon Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.
Rockey, Charles, services are noon Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Conn, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. July 17 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Broo, Mary, services are 1 p.m. July 17 at Genda Funeral Home, 608 N. Main St., Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.