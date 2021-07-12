Koenig, David, services are 1 p.m. today at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, 4180 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Lytle, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Yeager, Debbie, services are 3 p.m. today at Westside Christian Church, 2125 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Stryker, Donald, services are 7 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Miller, Eli L., 9 a.m. Tuesday at the residence of Joe Miller, 3718 N. 700 East, Kokomo.
Hawk, Jeffrey, services are noon Tuesday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Rayl, David, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McFatridge, Eleanor, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Moyers, Ronda, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd, Kokomo.
Dodge, Kathy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Butzin, George, services are noon Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.
Rockey, Charles, services are noon Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Conn, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Reames, Mary “Jane,” services are 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Evans, Erellen “Ike,” services are noon Saturday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Broo, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Genda Funeral Home, 608 N. Main St., Frankfort.
