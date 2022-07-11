Avgerinos, Darlene, services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Mannion, Lisa Marie, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington, Kokomo.
Hiatt, Theodore ‘Ted’ Martin, services are 1 p.m. Thursday the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St.
Kirchner, Cella Ann, Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Walker, Brian, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street, Kokomo.
Jordan, Ross, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Heck, William “Bill,” services are noon Saturday at First Congregational Christian Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Cloyd, Jacqueline, services are 10 a.m. July 18 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Cloyd, Jerry, services are 10 a.m. July 18 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Funke, Donna Grace, services are 6 p.m. July 22 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Downs, Eva and Wayne, services are 11 a.m. July 30 at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown. There will be a combined service, and a Masonic and American Legion service held for Wayne.
