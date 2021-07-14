Dodge, Kathy, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Butzin, George, services are noon today at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.
Rockey, Charles, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gulla, Delores, services are noon Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Conn, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Carden, James, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Salsbery, Dale, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Hemlock Friends Church, 4448 E. 400 S., Hemlock, Indiana.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Reames, Mary “Jane,” services are 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Voorhis, Vance, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Evans, Erellen “Ike,” services are noon Saturday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Broo, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Genda Funeral Home, 608 N. Main St., Frankfort.
Dalton, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Trine, Charles, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hart, Bessie, services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 W. Indiana 28, Tipton.
