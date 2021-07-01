Brown, Judith, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown Malott, Julie, services are noon today at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Brown, Lola, services are 1 p.m. today at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Naoma, services are 2 p.m. today at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown.
Raney, Estol, services are 4 p.m. today at St. Paul Cemetery, Forest Township.
Stilwell, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Diveley, Raymond, services are noon Sunday at Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, across from the playground.
Smelser, Charley Jr., services are 3 p.m. Monday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
LaCaille, Jill, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. July 11 at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
