White, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Traxler, Macon Dale, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Stansberry, Johnna Maria, services are 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a small ceremony to follow at the Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rush, Joset, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Redding, Ben, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Martin, Mona Lee, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Burns, David, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, Kokomo.
