Eikenberry, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. today at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 S. County Road 100 S., Greentown.
Webb, Nelda, services are 11 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Toby, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Wright, James, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Collins, Georgia, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ford, Patricia, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Maish, Myron, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Fair Havens Alliance Church, 1216 S. 300 West, Russiaville.
Parks, Scott, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gaither, Ingrid, services are noon Saturday at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Lewis, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Rude, David, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Mast Hensler Cemetery, 3828 N. 600 East, Howard County.
