Ford, Patricia, services are 3 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Allen, Stephanie, services are 5 p.m. today at The Grove Tampa, 1801 S. Miller Road, Valrico, Florida.
Maish, Myron, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1216 S. 300 West, Russiaville.
Parks, Scott, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Clark, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Gaither, Ingrid, services are noon Saturday at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Lewis, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Rude, David, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Mast Hensler Cemetery, 3828 N. 600 East, Howard County.
Wagner, Ilah, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. Cass St., Wabash.
