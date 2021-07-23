Maish, Myron, services are 11 a.m. today at Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1216 S. 300 West, Russiaville.
Parks, Scott, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Clark, William, services are 2 p.m. today at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Gaither, Ingrid, services are noon Saturday at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Lewis, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Rude, David, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Mast Hensler Cemetery, 3828 N. 600 East, Howard County.
Wagner, Ilah, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. Cass St., Wabash.
Davis, Bonnie, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
King, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 North, Kokomo.
