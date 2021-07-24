Gaither, Ingrid, services are noon today at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Lewis, Mary, services are 2 p.m. today at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Rude, David, services are 4 p.m. today at Mast Hensler Cemetery, 3828 N. 600 East, Howard County.
Wagner, Ilah, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. Cass St., Wabash.
Roler, Robert, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Davis, Bonnie, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burget, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Cooper, James, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
King, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Friday at In His Image Church, 2940 C.R. E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.