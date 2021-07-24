Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.