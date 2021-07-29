Miller, Lois, services are 11 a.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
King, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Friday at In His Image Church, 2940 C.R. E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Heins, Duane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bolinger, Gordon, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Stockdell, Deborah, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bean, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bowland, Raymond, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Walker, Michael, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Zabriskie Chapel, 3606 Seminary Road, Alexandria, Virginia.
