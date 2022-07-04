Rush, Joset, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Redding, Ben, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Martin, Mona Lee, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Burns, David, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, Kokomo.
Goode, Rodney, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW.
Childress, Shirley, servives are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
