Smelser, Charley Jr., services are 3 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
LaCaille, Jill, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Clark, Clyde, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Roswog, Joe, a time of gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home
Boyer, Charles, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania St., Amboy.
Curella, Barbara, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Taskey, David, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hagenow, Rick, services are 5 p.m. Wednesday at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Koscica, Dr. John Christopher, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Brewer, Michelle, Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. July 11 at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. July 17 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
