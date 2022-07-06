Redding, Ben, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.

Martin, Mona Lee, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.

Burns, David, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, Kokomo.

Goode, Rodney, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West.

Childress, Shirley, servives are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Dudely, Annie, services are 12 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Shiflet, Bobby, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Hamock, Rex, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 East Markland Ave., Kokomo.

Fording, Janet, services are 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.

Kinley, Susan, services are 11 a.m. July 12, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.

