Redding, Ben, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Martin, Mona Lee, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Burns, David, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, Kokomo.
Goode, Rodney, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West.
Childress, Shirley, servives are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Dudely, Annie, services are 12 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Shiflet, Bobby, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hamock, Rex, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 East Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Fording, Janet, services are 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Kinley, Susan, services are 11 a.m. July 12, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.