Boyer, Charles, services are 10 a.m. today at Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania St., Amboy.
Curella, Barbara, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Taskey, David, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hagenow, Rick, services are 5 p.m. today at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Kendall, Judith, services are 6:30 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Koscica, Dr. John Christopher, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Wyant, Charles, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Zion UMC, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Brewer, Michelle, celebration of life service at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Reddersdorf, Mark, services are 7 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gault, Lois, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Smith, Harry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Marner, Kenneth, services are noon Saturday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Rippy, James, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W Jefferson St., Tipton.
Gillem, Donald, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Martin, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. July 11 at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. July 17 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
