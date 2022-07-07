Goode, Rodney, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West.
Childress, Shirley, servives are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Gullion, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Dudely, Annie, services are 12 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kern, Edgar, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Shiflet, Bobby, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Roger, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hamock, Rex, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 East Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Fording, Janet, services are 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Kinley, Susan, services are 11 a.m. July 12, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.
Cloyd, Jacqueline, services are 10 a.m. July 18, at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th St., Marion.
Cloyd, Jerry, services are 10 a.m. July 18, at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th St., Marion.
