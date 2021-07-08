Koscica, Dr. John Christopher, services are 10 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Wyant, Charles, services are 3 p.m. today at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Brewer, Michelle, services are 5 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Reddersdorf, Mark, services are 7 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Blankenship, Alyson, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gault, Lois, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Yarbrough, Travis, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Rogers, John, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Washburn, Frances, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Harry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Marner, Kenneth, services are noon Saturday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Rippy, James, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Cuttriss, Kathryn, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Gillem, Donald, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Martin, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. July 11 at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. July 17 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
