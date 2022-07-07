Gullion, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Dudely, Annie, services are 12 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kern, Edgar, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Shiflet, Bobby, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Roger, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hamock, Rex, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Fording, Janet, services are 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Bagwell, Russell, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Eaker, Carolyn, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kinley, Susan, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.
Dunlap, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road Kokomo.
Cloyd, Jacqueline, services are 10 a.m. July 18, at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Cloyd, Jerry, services are 10 a.m. July 18, at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
