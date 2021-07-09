Blankenship, Alyson, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gault, Lois, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Yarbrough, Travis, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Rogers, John, services are 1 p.m. today at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Washburn, Frances, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Harry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Marner, Kenneth, services are noon Saturday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Rippy, James, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Cuttriss, Kathryn, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Gillem, Donald, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Martin, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Collin, Patricia, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Vigus, Diana, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at The Connection at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. July 17 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.