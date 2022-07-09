Smith, Roger, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hamock, Rex, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Fording, Janet, services are 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Kinley, Susan, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.
Cloyd, Jacqueline, services are 10 a.m. July 18 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Cloyd, Jerry, services are 10 a.m. July 18 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
