Smelser, Mary, services are 2 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Dennis, Albert, services are 4 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greer, Oliver, services are 4 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bly, Ann, services are 6:30 p.m. today at Click’s Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Gann, Robert, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Mooney, Jack, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Warner, Linda Lee, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Young, Derisha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Shanks, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Campbell, Cynthia, services are noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Weaver, Billy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
VanNatter, Amanda, services are 12 p.m. Monday at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
