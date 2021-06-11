Gann, Robert, services are 1:30 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Mooney, Jack, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Warner, Linda Lee, services are 3 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Young, Derisha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Shanks, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Campbell, Cynthia, services are noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Stanley, MaryEllen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Weaver, Billy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
VanNatter, Amanda, services are noon Monday at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave. Kokomo.
Scott, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
