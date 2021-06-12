Young, Derisha, services are 1 p.m. today at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Shanks, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. today at the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Campbell, Cynthia, services are noon today at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Stanley, MaryEllen, services are 1 p.m. today at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Weaver, Billy, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Sahm, William, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Northminster Presbyterian Church.
VanNatter, Amanda, services are 12 p.m. Monday at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Scott, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Brett, Anna, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Ford, Ann, services are 10 a.m. June 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. July 8 at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
