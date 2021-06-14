Sahm, William, services are 11 a.m. today at Northminster Presbyterian Church.
VanNatter, Amanda, services are 12 p.m. today at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave. Kokomo.
Scott, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Brett, Anna, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Ford, Ann, services are 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
