Sahm, William, services are 11 a.m. today at Northminster Presbyterian Church.

VanNatter, Amanda, services are 12 p.m. today at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave. Kokomo.

Scott, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.

Brett, Anna, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Ford, Ann, services are 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you