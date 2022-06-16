Grover, Leroy, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at the VFW, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Laughner, Samuel, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Martin, Berta, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
White, Willie Jr., services are noon Friday at Strait Gate Ministries, 312 E. North St., Kokomo.
Knight, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wolfe, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
McKinney-Tyre, Dana, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo
Mckinney, Dana, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Ashburn, Mary, service are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
Douglass, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Chili Baptist Church, 2401 E. Broadway, Denver.
Reece, George Sr., services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Downs, Donald, services are noon Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Brown, Charleen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road Kokomo.
Bowlin, James, services are 11 a.m. Monday at New London Cemetery, Russiaville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.