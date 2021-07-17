Smyser, William, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Voorhis, Vance, services are 11 a.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Evans, Erellen “Ike,” services are noon today at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Broo, Mary, services are 1 p.m. today at Genda Funeral Home, 608 N. Main St., Frankfort.
Dalton, Betty, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Trine, Charles, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hart, Bessie, services are 2:30 p.m. today at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 W. Indiana 28, Tipton.
Locke, Donald, services are 4 p.m. today at West & Palm Pedigo Funeral Home, 105 N. Montgomery St., Kokomo.
Myers, Jack, services are 3 p.m. Monday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Sanders, Allen, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Smith, Margaret, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. C.R. 1400 South, Galveston.
Webb, Nelda, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Wright, James, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Collins, Georgia, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rude, David, services are 4 p.m. July 24 at Mast Hensler Cemetery, 3828 N. 600 East, Howard County.
