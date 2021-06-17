Taylor, Beth, services are 10 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Dain, Earl, services are 11 a.m. today at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Birden, Gladys, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Dorothy, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Karen, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pierceall, June, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ford, Ann, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Jackson, Roberta, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Mount Olive Temple, 600 E. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Steffes, Kenneth, services are noon Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo.
Wright, Chad, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 N. Faith Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Leander, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Odiet, Frederick, services are 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Hillis, Thomas, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.