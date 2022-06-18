Ashburn, Mary, service are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
Douglass, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Chili Baptist Church, 2401 E. Broadway, Denver.
Reece, George Sr., services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Downs, Donald, services are noon Saturday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Brown, Charleen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bowlin, James, services are 11 a.m. Monday at New London Cemetery, Russiaville.
Morgan, Lula, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hartman, Kerri, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Massey, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Givens, Esther, services are 2 p.m. June 24 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Duncan, William, services are 11 a.m. June 25 at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
