Ford, Ann, services are 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Jackson, Roberta, services are 1 p.m. today at Greater Mount Olive Temple, 600 E. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Steffes, Kenneth, services are noon today at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo.
Wright, Chad, services are 2 p.m. today at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 N. Faith Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Leander, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Odiet, Frederick, services are 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Hillis, Thomas, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Popejoy, Douglas, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Open Door Fellowship Church, 1338 N. 800 W. 27, Converse.
Glover, Bettie, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
