Murphy, Marcia, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Powell, Lillian, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Soupley, Joseph, services are noon Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Stephens, Marjorie, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery, 418 Fairview Ave., Tipton.
Baugh, Helen, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gifford, Michele, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Westendorf, Henry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Heady, Dylan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
