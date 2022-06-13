Gibson, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., in Delphi.
Williams, Betty, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Knight, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McKinney-Tyre, Dana, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo
Mckinney, Dana, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 W. Alto Road Kokomo.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
