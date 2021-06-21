Hillis, Thomas, services are 10 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster St. Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Popejoy, Douglas, services are 2 p.m. today at Open Door Fellowship Church, 1338 N. 800 W. 27, Converse, IN.
Glover, Bettie, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hilton, Mike, services are 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Muskego, Wisconsin.
