Massey, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Ellis, Samuel, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Gibson, Daniel, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Givens, Esther, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Duncan, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Chism, Kevin, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
