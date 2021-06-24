Temple, Opal, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Alley, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. today at Kokomo Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Anderson, Lewis, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mason, Milton, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Zent, Don, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Stacy, Janet, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 W. 1800 N. Elwood.
Johnson, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Schafer, Ellen, services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 East, Frankfort.
Henry, Caroline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Fogg, Priscilla, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
