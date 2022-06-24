Gibson, Daniel, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Givens, Esther, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Marvel, Ethan Noah, vigil 4-5 p.m. Friday at McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 Indiana 23 (enter off Cherry Road), with viewing from 5-7:30 p.m. at the same location. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana, with another viewing at 9:30 a.m. in the church.
Duncan, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Chism, Kevin, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hinkle- Harrington, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
