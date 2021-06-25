Mason, Milton, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Zent, Don, services are 3 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Stacy, Janet, services are 6 p.m. today at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 W. 1800 North, Elwood.
Johnson, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Schafer, Ellen, services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 East, Frankfort.
Henry, Caroline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gibson, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Driver, Jill, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Burns, William, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 East, Frankfort.
Fogg, Priscilla, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Johnson, Jack, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
