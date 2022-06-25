Duncan, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Chism, Kevin, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Hinkle- Harrington, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Hughes, Lois, private services are July 1, at Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel of Peace, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo.

