Johnson, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. today at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Schafer, Ellen, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 East, Frankfort.
Henry, Caroline, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gibson, Charles, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Driver, Jill, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Burns, William, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 East, Geetingsville.
Fogg, Priscilla, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Terry, John, services are noon Monday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Johnson, Jack, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, Indiana.
Cotterman, Harry, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kistler, Delbert, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Michael, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kring, Roger, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
