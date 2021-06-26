Burns, William, services are 10 a.m. today at Geetingsville Cemetery, N. County Road 200 E., Geetingsville.
Fogg, Priscilla, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Terry, John, services are noon today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Johnson, Jack, services are 4 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, IN 46915.
Cotterman, Harry, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kistler, Delbert, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Michael, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kring, Roger, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
