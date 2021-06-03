Powell, Lillian, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Soupley, Joseph, services are noon today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Stephens, Marjorie, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery, 418 Fairview Ave., Tipton.
Victor, Marian, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Baugh, Helen, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gifford, Michele, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Cardwell, Bruce, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Westendorf, Henry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dixon, Christopher, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
De Los Santos, David, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Heady, Dylan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bergin, Peter, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Maple, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
