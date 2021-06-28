Saul, Clare, services are 10 a.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Kring, Roger, services are 11 a.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
McKibben, Anna, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Brown, Judith, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown Malott, Julie, services are noon Friday at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Brown, Lola, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Naoma, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown.
Raney, Estol, services are 4 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Cemetery, Forest Township.
Stilwell, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Nelson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. July 16 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
