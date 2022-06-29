Pedro, James Phillip, Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1306 S. A St., Elwood.
Swain, Albert R., services are 11 a.m. Thursday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, and noon Friday at Petersburg Church of the Nazarene, 118 W. Pike Ave., Petersburg, Indiana.
Bour, Teresa Ann, services are 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Johnson, Danny, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.
Hawley, Dennis Eugene, services are from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Chapel Ministries Outreach, 3054 W. 400 North, Peru.
White, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Traxler, Macon Dale, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s UMC, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Stansberry, Johnna Maria, services are 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a small ceremony to follow at the Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
