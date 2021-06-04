Stephens, Marjorie, services are 11 a.m. today at Fairview Cemetery, 418 Fairview Ave., Tipton.
Victor, Marian, services are 11 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Baugh, Helen, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gifford, Michele, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Cardwell, Bruce, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Westendorf, Henry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dixon, Christopher, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
De Los Santos, David, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Heady, Dylan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bergin, Peter, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Maple, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dearing, Martha, services are 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Bizjak, Gregory, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
McAninch, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dennis, Albert, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greer, Oliver, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville.
