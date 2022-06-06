McQuinn, Barbara, services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Shutt, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. today at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Willis, Tonya, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Slaubaugh, Dale, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Lucas, Timothy, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St, Kokomo.
Maple, Patrick, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 4-H Block Building, 610 E. Payton, Greentown.
Brown, Gourdon, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Clouser, Steven, services are 12 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pisgah MBC,1599 E. Sycamore St, Kokomo.
Buckner, Duane, services are 4 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mitchell, Joe, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hart, Jr., John, services are 3 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 South Park Rd., Kokomo.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. June 18 at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Avenue, Goshen.
